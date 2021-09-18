HILARIOUS: D.C. Police Detain Armed Masked Man at Capitol Rally…Turns Out It’s One of Them

As far as I know, no one I actually knew went to the Sep 18 Capitol rally today. Without anyone we trust behind it, we kind of figured it was a false flag set up to distract from the Maricopa audit findings set to be released in the 24th, this vaccine genocide going on, or some other Biden administration horror.

As I and many other Patriots already learned from January 6th, peacefully protesting can still get you tear gassed, villainized, and visits from the FBI. This illegitimate administration has had people in solitary confinement without bail or trial for 9 months for such minor misdemeanors as “trespassing” and “illegal parading.” You can burn down a Target and shoot at cops if your BLM….but don’t you dare question a fishy election or the people behind it. The Feds already got caught setting up that whole fake Whitmer kidnapping plot, plus their refusal to release the 14k hours of surveillance footage of Jan 6th doesn’t make them look in innocent of that either. So today the Capitol police made a big scene about pulling aside and detaining a masked protester who was illegally armed….and it turns out it was an undercover cop. You can watch the full video “here.”

Did anyone other than the media and narcs even go to this thing? When you find out who this shmuck is let me know, I’d like to know what desperate city is hiring 5 ft tall wimpy cops, or if this guy is just larping to make people look bad.

