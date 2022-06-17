Convicted Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Funneling Millions in Illegal Donations to Hillary’s 2016 Campaign

Apparently Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t the only pedophile that the Clinton’s were allegedly connected to, there’s another.

That man’s name is George Nader (no, not the Democrat with the alien made zipper, that’s Jerry Nadler), and he pled guilty to funneling millions in illegal donations to Hillary’s 2016 campaign.

Information on that guilty plea comes from The Intercept. According to that outlet:

GEORGE NADER, an American adviser to the government of the United Arab Emirates, convicted sex offender, and frequent visitor to the White House during President Donald Trump’s first year in office, has pleaded guilty for his role in helping the UAE pump millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions into the U.S. political system during the 2016 presidential election, according to documents submitted in federal court last month.

Federal prosecutors disclosed in a December sentencing memo that Nader had agreed months earlier to plead guilty to a single count of felony conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government by funneling millions in donations to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and concealing the funds’ foreign origin. Nader’s plea has not been previously reported.

Another lobbyist working for foreign governments and doing sketchy things, who’s shocked?

What specifically was Nader doing? According to The Intercept, the prosecutors in his case argued that he transferred about $5 million from a UAE business to the CEO of an LA payment processing company, trying to disguise those millions of funds as a simple business transaction.

Further, “[of] that amount, more than $3.5 million came from the government of the UAE and was given to Democratic political committees working to elect Clinton, according to the U.S. government.”

He apparently did so on behalf of the UAE Crown Prince, who wanted Nader to get closer to Hillary. What a terrible assignment. Still, it appears to have been at least somewhat successful, as The Intercept reports that at one point Nader said “[T]raveling on Sat morning to catch up with our Big Sister and her husband: I am seeing him on Sunday and her in [sic] Tuesday Sir! Would love to see you tomorrow at your convenience…for your guidance, instruction and blessing!”’

As you might guess, “our Big Sister and her husband” allegedly refers to Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Additional evidence of his success comes from the Washington Post, which reported:

“Wonderful meeting with the Big Lady . . . Cant wait to tell you about it, Nader allegedly wrote, in an apparent reference to Clinton.

Hillary Clinton apparently attended numerous events, including small gatherings, with Nader, who on July 19, 2016, messaged the foreign official a photograph of him with Candidate 1s spouse an apparent reference to Bill Clinton at Khawajas home.”

But that’s not the only charge Nader is dealing with right now. According to ZeroHedge, Nader, who was convicted on a child porn charge in 1991, is also facing yet another child porn charge and a child sex trafficking charge:

Prosecutors have sought a five-year sentence for Nader – after he completes the 10-year sentence he’s currently serving for possessing child pornography, and for sex-trafficking a minor to the US “for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual activity.”

Nader was arrested in January 2018 at Dulles Airport by agents working for Mueller. A search of his iPhones revealed child pornography, which we imagine was used as leverage to gain his cooperation. Three months later, prosecutors filed charges against Nader for the images – however they were filed under seal and kept secret from Nader’s lawyers while he was working with Mueller.

You won’t find this story in the mainstream media, will you?

