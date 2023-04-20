Convicted Sex Offender Arrested for NOT Registering – Dressed Up Like Elmo at Farmers Market in Utah

A shocking revelation came to light on April 14, when a convicted sex offender was arrested for failing to register himself as a sex offender at his new address in Utah.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office disclosed that a detective was appointed to look into the Lehi Farmers Market as it had been reported to be operating against state code and zoning ordinances. During the investigation, detectives discovered that one of the operators of the Lehi Farmers Market, Larry Neff Jarvis, 74, was a registered sex offender on the Utah Sex Offender Registry.

Despite being registered at a different location in Saratoga Springs, Utah, Jarvis was discovered to reside at the same address as the farmers market, but he had failed to update his address. The farmers market activities reportedly catered to children, such as a petting zoo and tractor rides. According to Utah Department of Corrections records, Jarvis was convicted of two counts of attempted sexual assault in 1995. In photos provided by the sheriff’s office, Jarvis can be seen with a child on Instagram.

As per Utah law, sex offenders must obtain written permission from the parents of a child before being in their presence. The authorities charged Jarvis with a third-degree felony for failure to update his sex offender registry address and a class A misdemeanor for sex offender violation in protected area.

Jarvis was released from jail after a few hours of being booked and posting a $5,000 bond. In a Facetime interview with KUTV, Jarvis apologized to the community and claimed that he had no intention of hiding or concealing his past offenses.

“I’m trying to improve myself and be helpful to others. I really am sorry that I offended everyone and apologize for any kind of fear or undue concern that I caused them, especially for my sweet wife, and other people I know and worked with,” Jarvis said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Lehi Farmers Market assured its customers that they were looking into all concerns and cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the farm’s safety. They explained that they had aimed to provide a place where families could experience farm life and that they were following the guidance of law enforcement to address every concern.

“This is a very difficult time. We will tirelessly work until we have addressed every concern,” the statement read.

As the investigation continues, it is important to ensure that the safety and well-being of children in the community are protected. This incident highlights the need for strict laws and policies to ensure that sex offenders cannot operate in areas where children are present.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

