Conservatives Plan to Troll Biden With MASSIVE ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Rally in Brandon, Vermont Nov. 13

Conservatives in the great state of Vermont are planning to troll President Joe Biden with a massive “Let’s Go Brandon” rally in the state.

In fact, the rally will take place in the town of Brandon, Vermont.

The anti-Biden chant “Let’s Go Brandon” as you may recall took off when a liberal sports reporter tried to cover up a massive “F*** Joe Biden” chant as she was interviewing NASCAR Infinity Series Driver Brandon Brown who had just won his first race ever. Instead of ignoring the chants, or laughing them off, she stated “They’re chanting Let’s Go Brandon,” trying to cover up the “F*** Joe Biden” chants.

The reporters crucial mistake went viral, and now its’ the most popular chant in America. Especially with how lousy and failed this Presidency is for the American people. Stolen elections have consequences, and everyone is seeing that now.

Even though “Let’s Go Brandon” may have an underlying meaning, it’s definitely a family friendly version of the chant that most folks can appreciate.

And with the president’s approval rating tanking to the lowest levelssince he assumed office, the Vermont GOP wants in on the fun.

“There is little doubt that President Biden is off to the worst start of any president since Jimmy Carter. Gas prices have nearly doubled, supply chains have been disrupted, nearly every business you go to is having staffing problems,” the state party said in an announcement.

“While Biden is making it harder for the people of Brandon to fill their gas tanks, get groceries and shop – let’s all pitch in to do something GOOD!”

The Republicans running the event even invited people to come and get their own hats, shirts, and bumper stickers at the rally, stating that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf.

“Due to supply chain issues (Let’s Go Brandon!) there are limited numbers and sizes of these items that will be ready and available for Saturday. But while supplies last you can reserve yours today, and pick it up at the rally. If we run out, you can order yours for delivery at a later date,” the announcement said.

The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Central Park in Brandon on Nov. 13.

You can read the full announcement below:

Here’s the plan:

3:30-5pm Central Park in Brandon, VT.

Join us for a rally. We will have bumper stickers, T-shirts and hats with our “Let’s Go Brandon” logo that are already in the process of getting printed by a local VT vendor. Due to supply chain issues (Let’s Go Brandon!) there are limited numbers and sizes of these items that will be ready and available for Saturday. But while supplies last you can reserve yours today, and pick it up at the rally. If we run out, you can order yours for delivery at a later date.

5pm/dusk Park Clean-Up

5:30pm-7pm Stick around and help support the Brandon economy by grabbing a bite to eat at one of Brandon’s awesome locally-owned restaurants.

Make sure to fill your gas tank in Brandon too before heading home!

A portion of the proceeds of all sales of before and at the rally will go to benefit the Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf

