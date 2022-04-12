Conservatives Enraged as Trump Endorses Liberal Dr. Oz for United States Senate in Pennsylvania

In yet another terrible endorsement by the 45th President of the United States, conservatives are now starting to shake their heads at some questionable and quite honestly insane endorsements from their favorite president in decades.

As you will remember, President Trump endorsed RINO Morgan Ortagus over the choice of his voters Robby Starbuck who has the endorsements of Candice Owens, Rudy Giuliani, Matt Couch, Zuby, Brandon Tatum, and countless others in the movement.

The Ortagus choice was heavily criticized by conservative influencers and voters. Here’s a video where Ortagus calls Trump a “middle school pubescent boy” and yet somehow he still endorsed her? Really Donald? This was in 2016, and shows her true feelings.

Morgan Ortagus describes Trump as a "middle school pubescent boy" and doesn't want him in the WH. Jeb would be much better.



It looks like Trump is being co-opted and neutered, so the establishment GOP can reclaim the party.#Election2022 @DarrenJBeattie #Tennessee pic.twitter.com/uCKEHG4DeE — The Republic (@RepublicPAC) February 1, 2022

Here’s Ortagus again calling Trump “disgusting”

Now bring in Dr. Oz, who’s been a liberal his entire existence, besties with liberal icon Oprah among others. With a track record of backing transgender surgeries and treatments for children. Now Trump has endorsed Oz as well, and conservatives are livid to say the least. The last thing conservatives need is another Murkowski, Collins, or Romney in the United States Senate voting with the Democrats.

Donald Trump has officially endorsed Dr. Oz.



This is disturbing, but not surprising.



Anyone who is a "truther" to some degree knows that he is an occultist and a Masonic actor.



He is even connected with Infamous occultist, witch, and spirit cooker Marina Abramović. pic.twitter.com/U17L5fR73B — Donnie Darko (@DonnieDarkened) April 10, 2022

GOP frustration grows over Trump endorsement of Oz https://t.co/s5221HqR7B pic.twitter.com/L02Zb4r5Dn — The Hill (@thehill) April 12, 2022

'What the hell was he thinking?' Pennsylvania conservatives react to Trump's support of OZ | Washington Examiner https://t.co/rzn7Kp7VQU — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 11, 2022

Senate seats are too valuable to leave up to chance. Dr. Oz has a bad history and would likely be an impediment to an America First agenda. He would be a Romney or Murkowski – a Democrat ally. Trump endorsement notwithstanding, he’s a terrible choice. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) April 10, 2022

I voted for Trump.

Trump endorsed Dr. Oz.

I disagree with that endorsement.

And if you do too, that's okay.



Because unlike the Left, those of us on the Right actually think freely. And that's a good thing. — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) April 10, 2022

Dr. Oz will never have my support.



Ever.



I support Trump wholeheartedly – but I disagree with this endorsement and that’s okay.



I know MANY others feel the same way. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 10, 2022

The conservatives in Pennsylvania are pissed off too, and they didn’t hold anything back.

“President Trump was very out of sync in picking Oz,” said Dave Ball, chairman of the Washington County Republican Party. “I’d like to know who it is who lives in Pennsylvania that knows the voters well told Trump to pick Oz.”

“I think that President Trump very, very seldom does anything that’s not thought out and doesn’t have a very reasoned and logical basis, but, for whatever reason, in this particular instance, he chose to ignore all of that and endorse Oz,” he said.

Ball says he fielded calls all day from conservatives unhappy with the former president’s decision. They complained about the reasons Trump gave — noting his celebrity status, Harvard credentials, New York Times bestseller status, and praise Oz had for the former president’s health. “People have been calling me all day and asking, ‘What the hell was he thinking?’”

If this wasn’t enough, here’s the show where Doctor Oz promotes transgender surgeries and drugs for children. Yes, we’re serious.

Dr. Oz is also part of the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab, one of those pushing for and behind the great reset.

So you see puppets, when you sit here and ask stupid questions like “why are you so upset Trump endorsed Dr. Oz?” Well, we have a a damn good reason to be upset as a movement. The real question is simple. Who in the hell is advising Trump on endorsements, because the level of terrible is out of control now.

