Conservative Starts New ‘Ultra Right Beer’ to Rival Bud Light After Dylan Mulvaney, But It’s Pricey

A recent partnership between Bud Light and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney has sparked outrage among conservatives. In response, Seth Weathers, CEO of Freedom Speaks Up, has launched his own beer specifically marketed to conservatives, called “Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right.”

Weathers believes companies like Anheuser-Busch are “spitting on” conservative values by partnering with individuals like Mulvaney. He claims that corporations that engage in such actions should be put out of business by conservatives, and that Anheuser-Busch is a good place to start.

Weathers acknowledges that boycotting all “woke” corporations is difficult, but he believes that if conservatives can stick to boycotting Anheuser-Busch, it would send a message that would “live forever.”

The response to Ultra Right has been overwhelming from conservatives, according to Weathers, who says that the response is even wilder than he thought it would be. He claims that conservatives are paying more to get Ultra Right than they would to get Bud Light because they support the message that Ultra Right stands for.

Bud Light has Dylan.



We have Brittany.



We win. https://t.co/vjyVhM9XU0 — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 16, 2023

Weathers is not happy with the Bud Light partnership with Mulvaney, which he calls a “slap to the face” of women across America. Mulvaney gained prominence when she was given an opportunity to interview President Biden about LGBTQ issues in 2022. Anheuser-Busch printed Mulvaney’s face on packs of Bud Light as part of an ad for the beer company’s March Madness contest and as a way to celebrate a full year of “girlhood.”

The ad campaign sparked immediate and widespread backlash from conservatives, and Anheuser-Busch has seen its value nosedive roughly $5 billion since the partnership.

Weathers describes his beer as “100% woke-free beer” in the ad, and he pleads with those who “know which bathroom to use” to stop giving money to woke corporations that hate their values. Ultra Right is made by a local brewery in northern Illinois and is considered a light beer, according to Weathers, even though that phrasing is not apparent on the can due to certain legalities. He plans to get his beer, which is currently available in 42 states, in retail stores soon.

The name behind the beer, “Ultra Right,” according to Weathers, stems from social media comments made by left-wing activists toward anyone who has “any level of common sense.” Weathers believes that the response to Ultra Right from conservatives shows that they are ready to take action against woke corporations that do not share their values. He claims that corporations that engage in woke activism are “spitting on” conservatives, who represent half of America. Weathers believes that Anheuser-Busch made a mistake in partnering with Mulvaney and exposing who they are.

In summary, Weathers is working to defeat woke corporations by launching his own beer, Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right, specifically marketed to conservatives. Weathers believes that companies like Anheuser-Busch are “spitting on” conservative values by partnering with individuals like Mulvaney. He hopes that by boycotting Anheuser-Busch, conservatives will send a message that will “live forever.” The response to Ultra Right has been overwhelming from conservatives, according to Weathers, who says that the response is even wilder than he thought it would be.

The beer costs around $19.99 for a six pack, and that doesn’t include shipping. While the idea is good, no one is going to long term sustain that price. A case of Miller Lite cans runs around $19.99 in the Ozarks, and upwards of $22 in other parts of America. We’re not sure anyone is going to pay $80 for a case of beer to prove a point. What’s your take America?

