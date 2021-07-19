Conservative Porn Star Reacts to Being Thrown Out of TPUSA Event, Calls it “Egregious”

A legendary porn star who is also a conservative is being thrown out of the Student action Summit and says its a brutal example of cancel culture.

The legendary adult actress and film star shared multiple videos on her Twitter account to her more than 825,000 followers, showing her excitement to be attending the TPUSA event.

The event is popular with conservatives of all ages. Love purchased VIP tickets, that were set at a price of more than $500 each. However things took a dramatic turn once she arrived at the event.

It’s good to be around so many young conservatives. Gives me some hope! pic.twitter.com/jxotnfQ6F9 — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 17, 2021

No red carpet but this is the walk I’ve been waiting all week for!!! pic.twitter.com/reayD7IX8V — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 18, 2021

And it begins!

What an amazing opening session pic.twitter.com/HB4kxXHBZr — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 18, 2021

Love is a very staunch conservative and she speaks out very vocally about her conservative beliefs on social media, despite being a porn star. However she was ejected from the event Saturday and posted a screenshot of a message notifying her that her pass had been “revoked.”

According to Salon, a TPUSA spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. We’re sure they did, this is about as hypocritical and cancel culture as one can get.

Brandi Love had the following to say to The Daily Caller.

Is this an example of cancel culture? It’s one of the more egregious examples of it. TPUSA literally opened the show talking about how we need to fight back against big tech censorship, cancel culture, the deterioration of our 1st Amendment etc. Charlie Kirk literally talked about making sacrifices as outspoken “conservatives.” Something I’ve been for years at great risk and great loss. And then they expelled me. It’s hard to make that up. It’s a worst case example of cancel culture.

She added the following when a followup question was asked.

How can conservatives expect to grow as a movement when they don’t seem to respect professions? I listened to Rush Limbaugh since 1995. I miss hearing him every day. I didn’t always agree with him. Near the end, he often spoke about how he believed the Republican Party needed to abandon the word conservative for something else. The word had become synonymous with negative connections. Enter Trump. Mr Trump is not an ideologue. He’s obnoxious yes. I wish he wasn’t. But no matter what the left says, President Trump is a big tent Constitutionalist. That’s why, before COVID hit, all people were doing better than at any time in history. To Trump you weren’t black, white, brown, etc. You weren’t Ivy League, blue collar or a stripper. You were either stupid or smart. It’s stupid to persecute people who have a different lifestyle than you. It’s stupid to throw out the baby with the bath water. Include everyone in Constitutionally sound policy. That’s my idea about growth & returning Joy & unity amongst Americans. IMO- If TPUSA is the future, then the future is run by puritanical, fanatically devout Christians who will demand compliance or else. That’s a recipe for a shrinking party.

In a statement to Newsweek, TPUSA explained the ban by stating, “The Student Action Summit is a youth conference with 15- and 16-year-olds in attendance. As a matter of policy, TPUSA does not allow adult entertainers, influencers, or brands to participate in its events designed for minors. This was not a decision intended to be unkind to anyone, but in the interest of the student attendees in attendance, and their thousands of concerned parents.”

I went to @TPUSA and all I got was this t-shirt 😉



You can have one too🇺🇸 extremely limited run available at: https://t.co/hqjXgtEIOP#IStandWithBrandi on the back. Stand with me in support of our constitution. pic.twitter.com/N4mKvcnLb3 — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 18, 2021

Amazing, the parents weren’t concerned when the Bang Energy girls shot money out of a money cannon in painted on pants and bikini tops, weird?

Wait, TPUSA is giving away free money? Wait, I thought you hate socialism? pic.twitter.com/shXUj0wzvw — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 20, 2020

