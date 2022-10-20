Conservative Kid Rock Cheering on Ye’s Purchase of Parler, Are You On It Yet?

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made further headlines this week after the announcement on Monday was made that the music mogul, entertainer, and icon plans to acquire Parler.

After being continuously suspended on other social media platforms, like Twitter and Instagram, Ye is choosing to go where his passion for freedom of expression and thought is celebrated — none other than Parler.

The news sent waves through the media, but Ye said he was met with encouragement and has pal Kid Rock cheering him on.

Ye, who appeared in an interview with Chris Cuomo earlier this week on NewsNation, told Cuomo, “Why would I remain in a place where I’m just tolerated?” He continued, “Why not go to a place where I’m celebrated? That’s actually something Kid Rock just gave me a text about.”

Kid Rock, who is a proponent of free speech and calls himself uncancelable, has been quoted as saying, “At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. And you can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

Parlement Technologies said it expects the Parler deal with Ye to be completed later this year. The company, which has raised about $56 million till date, did not say how much Ye will pay for the acquisition.

Parler, which launched in 2018 as a social media app that billed itself as one that allowed largely unmoderated content in contrast to Twitter and other platforms, was recently reinstated on Google and Apple’s app stores after being removed following the US capitol incident in January 2021.

Ye, who joined Parler on Monday has already amassed 31,000 followers in a couple of days, without owning the company.

You can follow our own Matt Couch on Parler too

It’s safe to say Ye has more than Kid Rock cheering him on at Parler.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a statement.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...