Conservative Host & Minister Lance Wallnau Latest to be FROZEN in Bank of America Cases Canceling Christians

Conservative Christian minister, TV host, podcaster, and influencer Lance Wallnau says he had become the latest victim of Bank of Americas attack on conservative and Christian personalities.
In an Instagram post on Friday, Wallnau wrote:
“You won’t believe what just happened to me! My own bank account got frozen by Bank of America (BofA) for no reason other than being a conservative podcaster. They were investigating conservative bloggers and Christian ministries for ‘money laundering’ while ignoring the real threats in America.”
He said what he went through was “outrageous and illegal,” and now he’s aiming to “expose the corruption in our banking system.”
“Thank God that we didn’t only have our money in Bank of ‘communist’ America,” Wallnau said. “Because Bank of America froze my account and get this. Because their Marxist progressives in their upper management were investigating ministries and conservative bloggers or podcasters in order to make sure we weren’t insurrectionist money laundering operations.”
“Meanwhile, the southern border, the greatest money laundering operation that you’ve got from fentanyl to the cartels and human sex trafficking is completely off the radar,” he continued. “While the resources of the FBI are checking out us that are perceived to be a threat.”
“This is the kind of dumbness that worries me,” Wallnau said. “I got my accounts frozen. I had to go through a complete marketing audit explaining every dollar of our ministry’s budget.”
“Get this, it’s not even legal,” he explained. “I did it just because I felt like freeing up the money and documenting how screwed up the Bank of America is.”
Thanks to our friends at CBN News for contributing to this article.
