Conservative Ashli Babbitt’s Death Ruled a Homicide by DC Chief Medical Examiner on Jan 6

The death of Ashli Babbitt is still be censored and not talked about by all of those in the mainstream media. It doesn’t matter what network you turn on, conservative, or liberal, they refuse to speak of it. Ashli

Now the District of Columbia’s Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a “homicide.”

“The District of Columbia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday released the official cause of death for four people who died during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, ruling that protester Ashli Babbitt’s manner of death was a homicide,” the Epoch Times reported.

“Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco J. Diaz said the cause of death for Babbitt, 35, was a gunshot wound to the left anterior shoulder,” the report continued. “Her manner of death was ruled homicide, his office said.”

“Authorities previously said Babbitt was shot by a police officer as she allegedly attempted to climb through a door window inside the Capitol building,” the reportwent on. “The name of the officer has not been disclosed by local or federal authorities.”

Ashli Babbitt was a 34-year-old female and 14-year Air Force veteran who was at the Capitol incident on January 6. She was shot without having a weapon in her hand and murdered. She was shot by an unknown Capitol Police officer whom the Capitol Police and government refuse to name.

The Mainstream media despite the video of this event refuse to talk about it. In fact it’s taboo to even mention it. It doesn’t matter if it’s Fox News or CNN, none of them will touch this story. Ask yourself why? Because it doesn’t fit the narrative to attack Trump supporters in a negative light.

The New York Times reported more information about the unidentified shooter in January, who had not been charged for excessive force or for negligence after shooting the unarmed woman.

The lieutenant, a veteran officer, was regularly assigned to the Speaker’s Lobby, an enclosed hallway and waiting area in the inner sanctum of the Capitol where access is highly restricted. The lobby runs directly behind the House chamber and is lined with portraits of the House’s past leaders. It is bound by two sets of old wooden doors with windows, one on the Democratic side and one on the Republican side. At about 2:15 p.m., the lieutenant heard on the radio that the Capitol had been breached, according to his account.

The Times continues to describe the video.

At 2:30 p.m., a crowd that included Ms. Babbitt streamed through the Capitol Rotunda and Statuary Hall. At that point, they were calm, even staying within a walkway defined by velvet ropes. But as they surged toward the north doors of the House, they grew aggressive, chanting, “Break it down.” “Hey guys, I have a knife,” one person in the crowd can be heard saying.

The person who said “I have a knife,” unnamed in the NY Times article, is none other than John Sullivan, according to a federal affidavit submitted with his arrest warrant. The warrant states:

“Less than two minutes later, while officers are still at the doors and as others yell to break the glass windows in them with various objects, SULLIVAN can be heard saying, “Hey guys, I have a knife. I have a knife. Let me up.”

