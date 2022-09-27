Conservative and Canceled Roseanne Barr is BACK with NEW Comedy Special ‘No Subject Off Limits’

Many of you will remember a few years ago, Roseanne Barr was a staunch red pilled conservative, and she was bringing her legendary and hit show Roseanne back to television. However because she told a joke as comedians do, she was literally canceled and deplatformed by television and many on social media, it was pathetic, and sad.

Roseanne however has dusted herself off, and she’s officially back after taking some time off.

“Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other,” President of Fox Nation, Jason Klarman, wrote in a statement.

“Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans,” he added. “We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog,” he continued.

The new comedy special will ““feature Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits,” Fox Nation said in a statement.

The special comes just four years after Barr was fired from her hit reboot of ABC’s “Roseanne” after the radicalized mainstream media and left went bonkers over a tweet they claimed was racist. Barr went after Valerie Jarrett, who was born in Iran and worked for Obama.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = Valerie Jarrett.”

Roseanne reacted to the backlash in 2018 by going on Fox News’s Sean Hannity’s show. “You could have knocked me over with a feather when they said she was African-American. I thought she was Middle Eastern,” she said.

“I’m so sorry that you thought I was racist and that you thought my tweet was racist, because it wasn’t. I’m sorry that you feel harmed and hurt. I never meant that and for that I apologize,” Barr said.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” Barr tweeted, in addition to apologizing on Hannity.

The 45th President Trump defended Barr by firing off this tweet:

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”‘

Thanks to our friends at The DC Enquirer for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...