CONSERVATIVE AMERICANS REACT TO BIDEN’S DIVISIVE POLITICAL SPEECH

Conservatives on social media reacted to President Joe Biden’s recent divisive political speech, where he referred to “MAGA Republicans” as a “threat” to “the very soul of this nation,” by sarcastically explaining how they are threats to the nation. As usual, Biden continues to lie to Americans.

Reactions from conservatives from around the country have occurred. One example by a Twitter user who tweeted, “I go to work. I work hard. I go the gym. I hunt. I fish. I spend time with friends and family. I pay my taxes and don’t break the law. I play disc golf. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation?”

Another explained, “I’m a registered nurse nearing retirement. I like taking walks and reading mystery novels. I adopted a baby and she’s now an engineering student with a scholarship. I pay my taxes. I don’t break the law. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation?”

“I work hard, garden, cook, bake, spin, knit weave and throw pots. I’ve been married 33 years and have two grown kids. I’ve owned businesses and pay taxes, and I am a threat to the very souls of this nation,” a third per said.

Another Twitter user quipped, “I’m paying for both of my kids’ college. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation?”

“I’m retired LE. I own my home. I believe in God. I believe life begins at conception. I enjoy the outdoors, going to the gym and riding my road bicycle. I also teach people to use firearms safely and responsibly. I am a threat to the very soul of the nation,” another proclaimed.

Another echoed, “I’m a mom. I take care of my sick mother, who can’t live on her own. I love my dogs and I cook real food for them twice a day, every day. I just bought my first house, and I love to decorate and bake goodies for my neighbors. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation?”

“I work 40 hours per week. Watch my grandsons after work while my daughter goes to trade school. Pay taxes. Work part time for a charity. Cook and clean for my grandkids and love my dogs! I am a threat to the very soul of this nation?” another Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “I’m a middle-aged mom. I raised two children whom I taught to love Christ and be kind to others. I bake casseroles. L listen to 80’s pop music. I pay my taxes and don’t break the law. I’m also now considered a threat to the soul of the nation.”

“I’m a gay man. I have a black husband. I drop my kids off at school every morning. I play cards with my senior mom. I go to church every Sunday. I have always paid my taxes and work every day. I vote Republican. I am pro-life. Am I a threat to the souls of this nation?” another asked.

Yet another Twitter user chimed in, “I go to work. I work two jobs in the school system. I have two dogs and rescue cats. I spend my time with my two granddaughters. I pay my taxes and don’t break the law. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation?”

Another tweeted, “I’m a 63-year-old single grandmother. I take care of disabled seniors, my 21-year-old blind, deaf and dying cat, I don’t drink or do drugs. I spend quality time with my kids/grandkids. I’m a threat to the very soul of this nation?”

Last Thursday, September 1, Joe Biden stood at a podium in front of U.S. Marines and ominous red lighting at the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he declared that “MAGA Republicans and “MAGA forces” are a “threat” to the very soul of this nation.”

In case you haven’t seen Biden’s speech, you can watch it below:

