Conor McGregor Dresses Up as Jack Sparrow and Shows Off Huge Football Memorabilia Haul

Conor McGregor is known for controversy, being a showman, and when he’s on his game, a pretty damn good mixed martial artist. The multiple time UFC Champion decided to get into the Halloween spirit and dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean” this past weekend.

In doing so, he then proceeded to show off his massive football memorabilia haul.

As to be expected the Irishman is a big soccer fan as we say here in the states. Showing off signed pictures from Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, as well as a framed and signed Robert Pires Jersey.

McGregor who broke his leg in his last fight back in July, is in rehabilitation and is returning at a rapid pace to be ready to fight again. He’s already back working pads.

McGregor wrote on Instagram: “Back with a vengeance!

“Thank you to all my doctors and my team for getting me this far so soon after surgery! There is work to be done but doing work is what I’m known for.

“Strap yourselves in for the greatest comeback in sports history!”

McGregor started his rehab in America after having surgery in Los Angeles, but has since went back to Ireland for more training.

Do you think the notorious one will ever be back to his old self?

