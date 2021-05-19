Congresswoman Tlaib Talked to Biden About Palestinians, Israel During Biden’s Trip to Michigan

Anti-Semitic Israel hating Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib found a way to corner President Joe Biden while on his trip to Michigan to plead her case on how Israel is the bad guy, despite Palestinian backed HAMAS terrorists firing thousands of rockets into Israeli cities.

“Congresswoman Tlaib conveyed to President Biden the same messages she has shared on the House floor and publicly,” according to an aide. “Palestinian human rights are not a bargaining chip and must be protected, not negotiated. The U.S. cannot continue to give the right-wing Netanyahu government billions each year to commit crimes against Palestinians. Atrocities like bombing schools cannot be tolerated, much less conducted with U.S.-supplied weapons. Congresswoman Tlaib reiterated that the status quo is enabling more killing, that the current U.S. approach of unconditional support for the Israeli government is not working, and that the White House must do far more to protect Palestinian lives, dignity and human rights.”

During remarks later on Tuesday at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Biden addressed Tlaib but mispronounced her first name by leaving off the letter “a.”

“I tell you what Rashid, I want to say to you that I admire your intellect, I admire your passion and I admire your concern for so many other people.” Biden said. He added that “from my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well” and he vowed to “do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank. You’re a fighter. And God thank you for being a fighter,” Biden said.

The Biden remarks come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued stern warnings to the Biden Administration to stay out of Israeli business.

