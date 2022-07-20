Congresswoman Says Every State in Lower 48 is Now a Border State Thanks to Biden’s Failures

Right now, Americans all across this land are facing severe issues. The number one issue is the inflation crisis and it now draws the most air time. But it is important to remember that inflation and the related gas price crisis aren’t the only issues that Americans face.

In fact, and not saying inflation is highly problematic, the mass of migrating humanity flowing across Biden’s seemingly open southern border is just as important. The long-term effect of having millions of undocumented, illegal immigrants inhabiting the United States could be just as bad, if not worse, as what skyrocketing inflations is doing to the dollar.

Fortunately, some in the GOP still are paying attention and are calling out the open border crisis. One of those is Florida Republican Representative Kat Cammack. Cammack recently attacked the border disaster in a press statement about Biden’s open border and the massive tide of immigrants flowing across the southern border.

She stated, “I like to say repeatedly, especially when we’re talking about border security and this issue, that every state in this incredible country is now a border state.”

Continuing, she went on to highlight how Biden’s border policies are harming communities in her home state of Florida.

“We all suffer because of the Biden regime’s unwillingness and inability to do the very basic thing that they are charged with, securing the border. You know, it’s interesting, representing a state that has about 1,400 miles of coast.”

“We deal with all kinds of issues; people running up on the beach, drugs washing up on the beach, but the greatest invasion that we’re seeing is coming from the southwest border.”

You can watch Cammack rip Biden for his border failure and highlight the problems posed by that failure here:

This isn’t the first time that Representative Cammack has made the point that the illegal immigration crisis isn’t confined to towns along the border, but is now starting to hurt all American towns and cities.

Cammack made that point during a Fox News appearance in which she said, “Every town in America is a border town. If you look at narcotics confiscated at the border it’s enough to kill every man, woman, and child nine times over. That is just fentanyl. This is a crisis of epic proportion. If you look at what is happening the governor hit on it.”

She added, “I witnessed it firsthand standing on the banks of the river, and it is heartbreaking. You cannot begin to protect your hometown if you cannot defend the homeland, and that starts with border security.”

America needs strong, defended borders if it’s to keep its citizens safe and the drugs and crime flowing up from Central and South America out. Unfortunately, the Biden regime seems intent on not providing that highly necessary protection for the country they’re supposed to be doing everything in their power to defend.

