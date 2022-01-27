Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green Endorses Robby Starbuck for Congress in Tennessee

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has endorsed conservative influencer and political analyst Robby Starbuck for Congress in Tennessee District 5, just days after President Trump got it wrong and was obliterated on social media in doing so.

Trump picked a former member of his administration in Morgan Ortagus who has ties to the Democrats and even newly uncovered emails show she said she would back a Biden administration.

Starbuck has been working his tail off and campaigning for over a year in Tennessee District 5. He’s stood for anti-mandates, free speech, the second amendment, and for voting rights of all Americans.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaving no doubt who the true conservative candidate is with her endorsement of Starbuck.

Trump was obliterated on by conservative influencers and media as everyone from Candace Owens to our own Matt Couch fired off support for Starbuck after the announcement he was giving the nod to Ortagus. Now with MGT’s endorsement, more pressure than ever is on the 45th President to back Starbuck and right this wrong.

