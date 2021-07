Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is taking aim at Facebook and their private dollars being funneled to government agencies.

That’s right, she is taking aim at the billionaires from Silicon Valley selecting our Presidents. It’s an intense speech that needs to happen, and it all revolves around section 230.

Boebert however is talking about the money that’s being funneled from big tech to Democrat funded organizations that are swaying elections. Watch the full video below.

