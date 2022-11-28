Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Other GOP Members Put Biden on Notice

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) put President Joe Biden on notice this week telling him he will be flying with “clipped wings” for the next two years.

Boebert stated, “The days of Biden operating at will without checks and balances is over. As we get ready for Thanksgiving, that’s something to be grateful for. He’s flying with clipped wings for the next two years and in 2024 he’s out.”

Boebert continued, “The only reason CBS admitted the Hunter Biden laptop is real, two years later, is because they know investigations are coming and there’ll be no denying it then. Thay can’t cover up the truth forever.

“Rather than utilizing American energy, we’re cutting dirty deals with the Saudis. Biden should be ashamed of himself, especially when this directly contradicts his campaign rhetoric on Saudi Arabia. Lies and more lies,” Boebert added.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also warned Biden telling Joe that he can expect an audit of any money sent to Ukraine when the GOP take over the House.

Taylor said, “The American people deserve to know where their hard-earned tax collars are going to a foreign country that is not a member of NATO and President Biden himself said he would not defend.

“We’re ignoring the dangers happening in our country while we are completely protecting another country’s border and waging a proxy war with Russia.”

“The American people are who we represent and I can tell you right now, my district, is not interested incontinuing to fund a war in Ukraine and defending Ukraine’s border while our border is being invaded every single day,” she added.

Representative Matt Rosendale (R-(MT) agreed saying, “Congress sent almost $66 billion of taxpayers money to Ukraine over the past year, and President Biden is urging the House to rush another $37.7 billion through a lame-duck session.

“It is unthinkable for the United States to send more funding to a nation tied to cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried’s election spending.

“The American people deserve a full investigation,” Rosendale concluded.

