Congressman That Had Affair With Chinese Spy ‘Duke Nukem’ Eric Swalwell Makes ABSURD Claims About Conservatives in CNN Interview

The Congressman who is known for having an affair and sleeping with a Chinese spy is at it again with his insane rhetoric. Swalwell once even threatened to nuke those that valued the 2nd Amendment back in 2019 when he said that the government has nukes and you can’t beat them. This guys a real train wreck.

On the topic of January 6th, for instance, Swalwell insisted that a GOP desire to shut down the ridiculous witch hunt shows that Republicans are “more comfortable with violence than voting,” saying:

“If Republicans take the House, they shut down this committee, the Congressional Gold Medals don’t go to the cops who defended the Capitol, they go to the rioters that Donald Trump inspired. Because that’s who they have shown themselves they’re with.

“They’re more comfortable voting — they’re more comfortable with violence than voting. But that’s why it’s so important they continue. And what is really inspiring to me is that courage with this committee has beget courage. So, as people come forward and show courage, like Cassidy Hutchinson, it inspires other people who had information, who may not want to go public, to go public. And that’s a good thing for our democracy.”

Ignored there, obviously, is the billions of dollars in damage done and dozens murdered by the left during the post-George Floyd riots, Apparently that’s not putting violence before voting but wearing a buffalo hat into the Senate chamber is.

But Swalwell didn’t end it there. He also ignored the whole “Hillary making up Trump colluding with Russia because she didn’t want to lose and then was mad that she lost” saga that Durham exposed and claimed that Trump is the bad orange man that won’t accept a peaceful transition of power, saying:

“This ain’t any old former president; he broke those norms when he stopped the tradition of a peaceful transition of power. And so I think you should be treated no better than any criminal defendant that’s been investigated and no worse. That really should be the way to go. Because, otherwise, if we just let him go for the sake moving on. He’s not getting better. In fact, he’s getting worse, and he’s putting in place people across the country who would go into office and who are inspired by him. Who won’t honor the next transition of power.”

He did, however, somehow manage to downplay the inflation crisis and call for gun control in the same, brief response to Lemon, saying:

“Well, we are a party that gets things done, right? We are party that sees inflation is a real issue. I get it, I do grocery shopping for three kids in diapers in our house. But we’ve attacked inflation. The President went after the oil companies and worked with countries that produce oil, and you are seeing gasoline, it’s been down 32 cents over the last four weeks.

The Republicans, they just pander to grievances and they don’t have a plan. But I actually think this election is about freedom: the freedom for a woman to make her own health care decision, the freedom for your kids to be free from gun violence and the fear of gun violence, and the freedom for you to have your vote counted when you cast it. Those two freedoms are on the line with Republicans in the majority.”

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

