Congressman Matt Gaetz Introduces New Bill Banning IRS from Buying Ammunition in Large Quantities

On Friday Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a bill in the House to bar the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from acquiring ammunition.

Co-sponsors of the bill, known as the “Disarm the IRS Act,” were Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Jeff Duncan (R-SC). The measure stipulates that the IRS is “prohibited from acquiring ammunition” and “notwithstanding any other provision of law.”

After interviews with Fox News and other outlets, Gaetz expressed concern after he discovered that the IRS purchased more than $700,000 in ammunition in recent days. The congressman suggested that it’s part of a broader White House plan to disarm Americans.

Gaetz explained to Fox News last week, “Here’s the Biden plan: disarm Americans, open border, empty the prisons, but rest assured, they’ll still collect your taxes, and they need $725,000 worth of ammunition, apparently, to get the job done.”

According to Gaetz, “The bill would put a ‘total moratorium on the IRS buying ammo.’ When we used to talk about the IRS being weaponized, we were talking about political discrimination, not actual weapons for the IRS.”

“Undeniably, part of the strategy is that with one hand, the Biden regime is doing everything they can to suppress access to ammunition for regular Americans, while with the other hand, they are scooping up all the ammo that they can possibly find,” Gaetz alleged.

According to a report released by the Government Accountability Office in 2018, the IRS has been stockpiling ammunition and weapons for years. As of 2018, the agency had 4,487 firearms and 5,062,006 rounds of ammunition inits inventory, the report said.

Another report in 2018 from Forbes noted that the IRS buys guns and ammunition for its Criminal Investigation Division. Agents in that division are the only employees in the IRS that carry firearms, according to its website.

But in an interview last month with Breitbart, Gaetz said he’s heard concerns that it’s part of a larger trend to “have any entity in the federal government buy up ammo to reduce the amount of ammunition that is in supply, while at the same time, making it harder to produce ammo.”

Congressman Gaetz added, “You cannot fully exercise the complement of your Second Amendment rights if you are unable to acquire ammunition in your own country because our government has reduced the production of that ammunition, and then on the other hand, tried to soak up the supply.”

In June, Republicans expressed concerns over a report suggesting the Biden administration would block private ammunition companies from using the federally owned ammo factory in Missouri, potentially creating a “backdoor” ban on AR-15 style rifles. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), a member of the GOP leadership, later confirmed that the White House will keep the Lake City factory running.

The IRS and Treasury Department have not responded to requests for comment.

