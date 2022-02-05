CONGRESSMAN MADISON CAWTHORN IS FIGHTING ALLEGED INSURRECTION IN REELECTION BID

A Republican congressman from North Carolina, Representative Madison Cawthorn, is now fighting an attack on his ability to run again for office based on the fact he spoke at a rally with President Trump last year, is warning that America’s “Deep” State is running in sheer panic.”​

“The Biden regime is crashing down. The numbers are in. The establishment is in shock at how disastrous 12 months in office have been for their geriatric savior. The ground is ripe for a Donald Trump reemergence in 2024,” Cawthorn wrote in a guest commentary at Revolver.



“But if you thought the 2020 election was hijacked (and it was), you’re going to hate the sequel. To preserve their unearned dominance and keep the plebeians from toppling their regime, the left has pivoted to lawfare in an unprecedented attempt to subvert democracy.”



WND News Center reported this week that he’s being targeted by several voters in his state who have claimed that his speech at that rally on January 6, 2021, makes him part of an “insurrection.”



The rally actually was separate from what turned out to be a few hundred rioting at the Capitol, breaking windows and vandalizing.



But Democrats ever since repeatedly have tried to define that as an insurrection, because they want to utilize a Civil War-era provision that bans those who participated in an “insurrection,” like the Civil War, from being in Congress again.



Cawthorn has filed a federal constitutional lawsuit to strike down that attempt by leftists to manipulate the coming congressional ballot in North Carolina.



He warned that the Democrats’ strategy is clear; they cannot win by fair means so they’ll subvert processes and change rules to remain in power.



The Deep State feels the birth pangs of another MAGA wave. They know it’s coming, and it grows closer, their work to shut down Trump and his supporters will grown even more frenzied. The January 6 prisoners, still held in the D.C. gulags with their basis rights stripped away, will become a nationwide template. A permanent war on nationwide ‘seditionists’ will justify more and more violations of due process, and ever more outlandish charges against designated foes,” Cawthorn wrote.



“No patriot is safe. MAGA fighters in Congress are in the way and we’re loud, so they’ve come for us first. But you’re next. Pay attention,” he warned.



He said if the coming midterm elections are fair, “It will be a cataclysmic indictment of the Washington swamp.” For 2024, if that presidential race is fair, “it will end in the complete toppling of the ruling class.”



“Their utopian dream of open borders, riots, inflations, masks, and CRT is about to be upended by Walmart shoppers clinging to their guns and religion, the men and women whom Washington elites forgot but Donald Trump remembered,” he said.



Cawthorn continued, “That’s why leftists are implementing their plan to prevent those elections from being fair. And it’s more ‘sinister’ than any of the ballot harvesting and midnight vote dumps from 2020. This time, their plan is to simply ban the political opposition entirely, like a sham election in Stalin’s Russia.”



In the 2020 presidential race, there is a coming documentary about the hundreds of “mules” hired to dump stacks of ballots into drop boxes during the dark hours on election. Further, various elections officials simply ignored, or changed, state requirements and counted ballots shat should have been disqualified.

And analysts have concluded two other factors essentially warped the elections results in favor of Joe Biden. One was that Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $420 million, like candy to mostly leftist elections officials with instructions to recruit votes from Democrat areas, and both legacy and social media conspired to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family’s overseas business scandals.



Cawthorn explained his critics have claimed he was part of an “insurrection” for “speaking at a rally, in front of the White House, questioning the results of the 2020 election.



He said, “If these activists succeed in disqualifying me, the precedent is set. The autocratic left will topple MAGA supporters one by one, with our own free speech the only justification needed to label us ‘insurrectionists.’ Supporters of President Trump, and eventually President Trump himself, will be barred from office. The bar will be lowered until the only ‘Republicans’ eligible to hold office under this perversion of democracy have last names like ‘Cheney’ or ‘Kinzinger.’ The ruling class will have succeeded; the worst form of oligarchy will be achieved.”



He said that campaign by leftists actually is the “real” attempt to subvert democracy. “There is no subversion greater than stripping the public of the right to even cast a vote for their preferred candidate,” adding, “Their goal is to prevent any debate, and impose only their will.”



“The left and its corrupt ruling class allies (from both parties) claim to have won the political debate, when in reality they prevent the debate from being held at all. There was no debate about the political priorities of Donald Trump. There were only the relentless battle cries of obstruct, object, and impeach. They couldn’t debate, so they sought to depose. Now, even with a Democrat in the White House again, the game has not changed. Democrats will keep their hold on power, not by winning over the public, but by barring any real alternative from appearing on the ballot in the first place. The attack on my candidacy is the canary in the coal mine, the first blow in an all-out offensive against two and a half centuries of American democracy. But stunningly, most Republicans are not paying attention. Their ignorance is no defense, though. They will be next.”



Cawthorn concluded, “During Donald Trump’s presidency, the FBI and the Justice Department targeted both him and his supporters elected to public office. When Peter Strzok texted his illicit lover ‘we’ll stop him,’ he was simply speaking the hidden ideology of the entire senior bureaucracy. In 2016, they used the phony Steele Dossier to spy on the Trumpcampaign. Today they use January 6, to justify the same tactics, aimed at every vocal Trump supporter nationwide.”



We appreciate the WND News Center for content in this article.

4.7 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...