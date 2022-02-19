Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota Passes Away at Age 59

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died, his family confirmed on Friday. He was 59.

“It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night,” Hagedorn’s wife, former Minnesota state Republican party chair Jennifer Carnahan, wrote on social media.

Hagedorn known as one of the most conservative members of Congress previously authored the blog “Mr. Conservative,” and was elected to the House in 2018. He represented Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota,” Carnahan added. “Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.”

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2019 and received immunotherapy to treat the cancer.

“Today, one year later, I am happy to say I feel great and continue to perform my job in Congress unimpeded,” Hagedorn said in early 2020. “I have not missed even a single vote due to illness.”

Hagedorn announced July of 2021 that the cancer had returned. Last month, Hagedorn said he checked into the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Minnesota after a Covid-19 diagnosis, and he added that he was vaccinated for the virus.

“While nothing can accurately prepare you for the unimaginable pain, intense sorrow, suffocating grief and seemingly never-ending emptiness that engulfs the entire body, soul and spirit when your forever love passes away; at least we can smile knowing Jim is smiling from heaven encouraging us to keep chasing our dreams, loving unconditionally and fighting for the country,” Carnahan added in her social media post.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Congressman Hagedorn.

Thanks to our friends at The Epoch Times for contributing to this article. You can read more on Hagedorn there.

