CONGRESSMAN DEVIN NUNES LEAVING OFFICE TO BECOME NEW CEO OF TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP

California Republican Representative Devin Nunes announced on Monday that he will retire from Congress at the end of the year to lead former President Donald Trump’s new media company.



Nunes has served in the House since 2003. He is the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and a member of the Ways and Means Committee.



As one of Trump’s most devoted loyalists in Congress, Nunes said on Instagram Monday, “I have been presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in.”



Nunes has represented California’s 22nd Congressional District which covers Tulare and Fresno counties in the Republican-leaning San Joaquin Valley.



Nunes also wrote on Instagram, “I will deeply miss being your congressman. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent you, and I thank you for the trust you put in me through all these years.”



He assured his supporters that he does not plan to disappear from the public eye. “Rest assured, I have not, by any means, given up our collective fight — I’ll just be pursuing it through other means,” Nunes’ statement read.



Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced Monday that Nunes will be its CEO. Trump said in his statement:

“Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end of censorship and political discrimination.” The former president, who is Chairman of TMTG, called Nunes a “fighter and a leader.”



Nunes said in a statement:



“The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression with censorship. The United States of America made the dream of the internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream.”

