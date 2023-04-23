Congressman Byron Donalds DESTROYS the Panel on CNN Says He’s ‘ALL IN’ on President Trump for 2024

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds absolutely obliterates this CNN panel on why President Trump is the only choice for 2024 to get America back on track.

The panel was speechless, which is unusual and hard to believe for CNN.

I’m all in on Donald J. Trump for 2024:

Trump was a better POTUS than Biden

Trump ushered global harmony, not war

Trump did it once. He can do it again

Trump is ready to hit the ground running

Trump will restore economic & national security

Trump will get America back on track

Check out this amazing discussion below.

WATCH:

