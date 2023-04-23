Congressman Byron Donalds DESTROYS the Panel on CNN Says He’s ‘ALL IN’ on President Trump for 2024

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds absolutely obliterates this CNN panel on why President Trump is the only choice for 2024 to get America back on track.
The panel was speechless, which is unusual and hard to believe for CNN.
I’m all in on Donald J. Trump for 2024:
Trump was a better POTUS than Biden
Trump ushered global harmony, not war
Trump did it once. He can do it again
Trump is ready to hit the ground running
Trump will restore economic & national security
Trump will get America back on track
Check out this amazing discussion below.
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
[…] Visit Direct Link […]
Earning extra $15,000 or more online while working part-time is a quick, simple way to make money. I made $17,000 last month from working in my spare time, and I’m now really content as a result of this job
.
.
.
For Details—————————>> https://hardincomejob90.blogspot.com