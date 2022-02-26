Congressional Candidate JR Majewski: Make America Dominant Again

The theme of a lot of my recent interviews with Congressional Candidates as of late is the need for more firebrand Republicans that will go on the offensive to implement the truly Conservative and America First agenda. The current lot of politicians in the Washington DC Swamp like to talk a big game, but all they do is react to whatever the Left is doing. This is a recipe for failure.



Fortunately, there are plenty of outsider candidates springing up across the country, many of which I’ve had the privilege to interview and get to know on a personal level. One of those is JR Majewski, who is running for Congress to represent the state of Ohio.

Majewski recently released his new campaign video, which lays out his vision for the future of America. In light of the recent debacles by the Biden Regime, especially exemplified in the Russia and Ukraine conflict, Majewski’s campaign slogan is perfectly fitting: Make America Dominant Again.America was once the world leader… otherwise known as the Leader of the Free World.



Unfortunately, under the current regime, we are neither free nor leading. Our Constitutional Rights have been stripped away from us, conservatives have been banished from public society and our foreign policy is negotiated from a position of weakness instead of strength. It’s time to make a change.



JR Majewski is that firebrand conservative candidate that we need in Congress. He has real-world experience as an executive in the nuclear power industry and also understands the importance of messaging. As you might remember, he was the one who painted his entire front yard a Trump 2020: Keep America Great sign.



As we are heading into the 2022 Midterms, it’s important that we have more than just a Red (Republican) Wave. We need a truly Conservative Wave of political outsiders. In fact, I’ve been calling on conservatives to primary virtually everyone in DC. We need fresh faces and principled conservatives that will go on the offensive to bring freedom and liberty back to America.

Under Trump, America was energy independent & dominant.



Under Biden, America is dependent on foreign governments.



I've spent my career in the energy sector, and I FUEL Patriotism!



Help me stop the Radical Left from fueling our nation's destruction ➡️https://t.co/Sekk3s66iL pic.twitter.com/bydQe1L4E7 — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) February 23, 2022

That’s exactly what you’ll get with JR Majewski. Here’s his newest campaign video:

