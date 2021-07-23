Congress Announces New Chief of Police for U.S. Capitol Following Jan 6 Debacle

In a statement from heads of security for the House and Senate, who oversee the Capitol Police, J. Thomas Manger has been appointed after nationwide recruitment, and that they are “confident in Chief Manger’s experience and approach in protecting the Congress, its Members, employees, visitors and facilities.”

Manger, is a former police chief in Maryland and Virginia, and was officially announced on Thursday as the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, by congressional officials.



Manger was hired after several months of searching to fill the role in a year of turmoil at the capitol. Manger has worked in law enforcement for 42 years and served for two decades as chief of police for two of the largest agencies in the National Capitol Region. His most recent employment was police chief of Montgomery County, Maryland, just outside Washington,



Manger will be assuming his new position on Friday, and taking charge of the department in the aftermath of the January 6 riots, in which alleged supporters of former President Donald Trump overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building.



In a statement, Manger said he is “humbled and honored” to join the department. “The challenges in protecting the Capitol campus, and everyone who works or visits there, have never been more complex,” Manger said in a statement.



“The Courage and dedication of the men and women of this agency were on great display on January 6th. It is now my job to ensure that they have the resources and support to continue to fulfill their mission in an ever increasingly difficult job.”



Manger will replace acting chief Yogananda Pittman, who was elevated to the role after the agency’s top official, Steven Sund, was forced out a day after the rioting.

