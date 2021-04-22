Congress Admits They Have No Idea Where Illegal Immigrants Are Being Sent in America

As you know illegal alliance are pouring across the southern border at a record rate under the Joe Biden Administration. Now Congress admits they have no clue where they are headed.

In a letter on Thursday to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, 34 Republican members of Congress demanded that the Biden administration stop abetting the migrant flood into America.

Republican and Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas, a former judge, spearheaded the demand for transparency, citing the safety of all Americans in the areas that are being used as illegal alien dumping ground are dangerous and uncalled for. Many of whom are infected with COVID-19.

The name and location of each U.S. city and town where illegal immigrants have been sent, transported or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding, including their own or private funding for all individuals who entered the U.S. without visas.

For each named U.S. city or town, the total number of immigrants who have been sent, transported, or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding including their own or private funding to such city or town.

“It wasn’t long ago that — thanks to the leadership and vision of President Trump — the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border was under control,” Gohmert said in a statement. “Now, after being lured here by misleading promises from the current President, our Southern border has become complete pandemonium, with criminality running rampant.

“As a result, many illegal immigrants are receiving all-expenses-paid trips, oftentimes courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, to American cities across the country. Congress, and more importantly, the American people, have a right to know how many of these individuals will be flooding their neighborhoods.”

“With an open border facilitating illegal entry into our nation and the manifold resulting criminalities, the executive branch is failing miserably in its duty,” the letter declared.

It’s apparent that Congress has no clue where these illegal aliens are being sent all across America, what are your thoughts America?

You can read more from our friends at WND.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...