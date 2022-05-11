Computer Shop Owner Who Repaired Hunter Biden’s Laptop Files Multiple Lawsuits for Defamation

John Paul Mac Isaac, the laptop repairman for Hunter Biden, filed defamation suits against CNN, Politico, the Daily Beast, and Representative Adam Schiff, last week.​

Mac Isaac told the New York Post that the congressman and establishment media falsely accused him of trafficking Russian disinformation during the 2020 presidential campaign.



The suit reportedly claims, “CNN’s broadcast of the false statement accuses the Plaintiff of committing an infamous crime, i.e., treason by working with the Russians to commit a crime against the United States of America by attempting to undermine American democracy and the 2020 Presidential election.”



Over the past several months, Mac Isaac’s accusations have been the subject of left-wing talking points. For instance, CNN’s Brian Stelter falsely labeled Hunter’s laptop, “Russian disinformation” and suggested the laptop contents may have been “made up.” In March this year, Stelter refused to walk back on the false claims he promoted on his program.



Politico ran a headline suggesting in part the laptop was “Russian disinformation.” The suit reportedly says the “article was written by journalist Natasha Bertrand, who seemingly has a history of transforming speculation into fact in the stories which she reports.”



And the Daily Beast used the work “Purloined” to describe Hunter’s laptop, which insinuates Mac Iasac stole Hunter’s computer. Mac Isaac maintains the laptop was dropped off to him by Hunter Biden for repairs.



Dubbed “Pencil Neck” by Donald Trump, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told CNN in an interview, “Hunter’s laptop was a ‘Kremlin’ tactic meant to defeat then-candidate Joe Biden. Clearly, origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin, and the president is only too happy to have Kremlin help and try to amplify it.” Schiff mad this comment live on-air, without presenting any evidence.

It has been about 18 months since the establishment media and Schiff went along with the Democrat narrative that Mac Isaac peddled Russian disinformation. Speaking with the Post, Mac Isaac said, “All I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation.”



Mac Isaac said, “Twitter initially labeled my action hacking, so for the first day after my information was leaked, I was bombarded with hate mail and death threats revolving around the idea that i was a hacker, a thief and a criminal.” Mac Isaac then added, “Without any intel, the head of the intel committee decided to share with CNN and its viewers a complete and utter Lie. A lie issued in the protection of a preferred presidential candidate.”



We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alert for content in this article.

