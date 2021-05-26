Company Involved in Arizona Ballot Audit Finishes First Round, Doesn’t Renew Contract for Follow Up Count, New Company Takes Over Spokesman Says

The firm that handled the hand ballot audit in Maricopa County’s first round and decided not to renew its contract after completing their mission.

A technology company that assisted in the Maricopa County, Arizona, ballot audit has departed, although state Senate President Karen Fann said the firm completed its obligations under their contract. Officials said a new tech company based in Arizona has now taken up the responsibilities.

The contract with Wake Technology Services Inc. (Wake TSI), a company based in Pennsylvania, ended May 14, the original completion date for the hand count. The firm chose not to renew the contract, said Andy Pullen, an audit spokesperson and former Arizona GOP chairman, told The Arizona Republic.

Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann (R) also told local NBC affiliate KPNX that Wake, which was the subcontractor working under the audit’s main contractor, Cyber Ninjas, would no longer be involved in the audit, which officials say is likely to continue through next month.

“They were done,” he said of Wake TSI, without elaborating. “They didn’t want to come back.”

“They were done,” he said, adding that Scottsdale-based technology company StratTech Solutions would now be overseeing the hand count.

Pullen added that Scottsdale, Arizona-based company StratTech Solutions has taken over Wake TSI’s hand count process and is using Wake TSI’s procedures.

Senate President Karen Fann added the following, “They finished up with their contract, so they don’t need to be there anymore,” she said, according the Republic.

The GOP-led state Senate’s liaison for the audit, Ken Bennett, said earlier this month that Wake TSI “probably [has] two to 300 people that are under their employ or volunteers.” Pullen responded to Bennett’s statement on Tuesday and said that many of the same people will work under StratTech Solutions, according to the paper.

