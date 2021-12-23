COMMITTEE REQUESTS CONGRESSMAN JIM JORDAN TO APPEAR BEFORE HOUSE J6 CONGRESSIONAL PANEL

The House congressional committee investigating the events around the January 6 attack or alleged insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, has its sight on another close Trump ally in Jim Jordan. On Wednesday, in a letter made public, they are requesting an appearance before the panel and asking Jordan to turn over any communications he had with former President Donald Trump and others.​



Jordan is a conservative Republican from Ohio who is seen as a close confident of the former U.S. president. “We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation,” the Committee said in a letter to Jordan, asking for an ​appearance early in January.

The letter also revealed its interests were wider than the attack itself and included the activities of Trump allies and aides holed up in the Willard Hotel in Washington. “We also wish to inquire about any communications you had on January 5th or 6th with those in the Willard War Room, the Trump legal team, White House personnel or others involved in organizing or planning the actions and strategies for January 6th,” the letter read.



Jordan is the second House Republican the House Select Committee called for their voluntary cooperation in their probe. Representative Scott Perry (R-PA) is currently under federal scrutiny by the committee, but has already denied the panel’s request to sit down for an interview, calling the committee’s purpose “illegitimate.”



The committee’s request of Jordan is not a subpoena, so the congressman is not compelled to show up and testify behind closed doors or deliver documents, as other have done. But Wednesday’s move could be the first step in the process, as the committee has taken increasingly harsh measures against witnesses who refuse to cooperate.



Jordan, has sharply criticized how Democrats and the bipartisan panel are handling the investigation. It’s unclear whether Jordan will cooperate with the inquiry by the Select Committee and his office did not respond to a request for comment.

