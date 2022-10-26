COMEDIAN, ACTOR, AND SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION LESLIE JORDAN DIES IN CAR CRASH AT AGE of 67

Leslie Jordan, the veteran actor, comedian and accidental internet sensation during the pandemic, lost his life in avehicle accident in Los Angeles on Monday at the age of 67.

Jordan was involved in what appeared to be a car accident, but it is suspected by law enforcement sources that the beloved actor may have suffered a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building inHollywood. The accident is still under investigation.

Known for roles in American Horror Story, Hearts Afire (Lonnie Garr), and his Emmy-winning turn on Will & Grace (Beverly Leslie), Jordan found renewed fame at 65 as an accidental internet sensation during the pandemic. Posting gossipy, relatable daily videos to Instagram, with numerous viral social media videos he became even more popular. His official TikTok account had over 2.3 million followers at the time of his death.

The diminutive star in posture, he stood 4’11” in shoes, who reached a new audience after decades as a jobbing actor.

The veteran actor’s credits also include The Help, The Cool Kids and Call Me Kat (Phil), a remake of the British hit Miranda which is currently airing its third season on Fox. Jordan received critical acclaim for his turn as Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram in the stage play Sordid Lives, which was later adapted into a 2000 cult romantic comedy film of the same name.

Jordan’s agent, David Shaul, had this to say while announcing Jordan’s death on Monday, “The world is definitely amuch darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

We share condolences with his family and friends for their loss. He will be missed.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

