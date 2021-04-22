Columbus Police Release HD Body-cam Footage, ID Officer Who Shot & Killed 16-Year-Old Wielding Knife at Other Girl

The Columbus, Ohio police department has released the HD body cam footage from a shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon, where an officer shot and killed a 16-year-old female who was wielding a knife and trying to stab and murder another girl.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road, just after 4:30 p.m. for an attempted stabbing.

The police officer has been identified as Nicholas Reardon — he has been on the force for 18 months.

Bodycam video released by the PD shows Bryant attempting to stab another female when the officer opened fire, fatally striking the teen and saving the other girls life.

“This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said. “We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation — as they do with all CPD-involved shootings. We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts.”

Language Warning: Here’s the angry mob threatening the police officer who just saved another girls life, because he’s White.

A 15 year old girl JUST got shot 4 times in Columbus Ohio by this police officer. It hasn’t even been a full 24 hrs & y’all already continuing with this shit 🤦🏽‍♀️💔 he needs to be next!! pic.twitter.com/1L284IciHD — ling 🥀 (@myamaileen) April 20, 2021

America is at a crossroads, and it’s scary. Wrong is right, and right is wrong in this nation. Just like the Bible said it would be in the end times. Pray for America, common sense and doing the right thing are no longer the way of her people.

2.7 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...