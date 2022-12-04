Colorado Hires Deion Sanders as New Head Football Coach in Home Run Hire for Buffalos

The University of Colorado has made a home run hire for their university by landing one of the hottest new college coaches in America, Deion Sanders.

Primetime, one of the greatest college and NFL players of all time, and now turning into one of the great up and coming coaches in Colorado, just lead his Jacksonville State team to back to back conference championships. In fact, Sanders has a 12-0 season going at Jacksonville State where they just defeated Southern in the SWAC Championship game.

Jackson State will play North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl on December 17. Sanders is 27-5 at Jackson State, and told his players that he will be coaching them in the Celebration Bowl game.

Colorado fired head coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start, and Mike Sanford finished the season as interim coach going 1-6. A 1-11 season in a power 5 conference isn’t going to cut it anywhere.

According to reports, the deal is going to pay Sanders around $4.5 million to coach in a Power 5 conference, but we’re not sure about the bonus structures and payouts just yet.

“Deion Sanders’ stature transcends sports, and his hiring elevates not only the football program but the university as a whole,” CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano said. “I’m thankful Deion has chosen to join our Buffalo family and I applaud Rick George for a truly inspired choice. This is an exciting new chapter in the long, storied history of Colorado football and I look forward to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our students, supporters and fans to cheer on “Coach Prime” and our student-athletes next fall.”

Sanders is an iconic American athlete, a member of both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame. He played in the NFL for 14 seasons, won two Super Bowls and also played for several Major League Baseball teams from 1989 through 2001. He brings credibility, charisma and deep ties in the state of Texas — where he coached in high school for seven years before Jackson State — to start a recruiting pipeline.

Sanders is a defiant extrovert who has long intentionally avoided humility and sought to be the center of attention. He’s known as “Coach Prime,” and that outsized persona will be needed, as Colorado is a program with no real identity that’s badly lagging in fundraising for NIL for its athletes.

“There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders,” Colorado AD Rick George said in a statement. “Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I’m confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character.”

Sanders told his team in a meeting posted online after the game that his decision wasn’t about money — “it’s not about a bag” — but rather the chance to create opportunities for African American coaches.

“I feel like I have to do something about it,” he said. “There’s been four or more African American coaches at the next level that have been terminated. I haven’t heard not one other … than a candidate like myself to replace them. So to me, that’s a problem that many don’t think about. But that’s a problem, if someone doesn’t step up and step out, that’s a problem.”

Sanders added: “My challenge is still to provoke change, no matter where I am. I’m 55 and don’t plan on changing anytime soon. God made me like this, and I think God is pleased with what he created.”

