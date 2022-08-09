College Football Fans Wish Legendary Commentator and Coach Lee Corso a Happy 87th Birthday

It was Lee Corso’s birthday over the weekend, and college football fans and his ESPN College Gameday colleagues took to Twitter to wish him well.

Among some of the names commenting were ESPN Personalities Kirk herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Rece Davis, along with radio host Tim Brando.

Happy Birthday to the Legend. Lee Corso. Ride with him any time! pic.twitter.com/LAEPlRI0Xq — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) August 7, 2022

Sunday this dear friend and beloved legend celebrates his 87th birthday. Mr. Corso remains an inspiration to me, as passionate as ever about CFB and his work on ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ In our talk today, he was fired up for the new season, and 9/3 Headgear pick! Love you,LC! pic.twitter.com/4VerWuo0VV — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) August 7, 2022

Happy 87th Birthday 🎂🎉to College Football’s Court Jester! There will never be anyone like him. Lee Corso auditioned for ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ with me on the same day the Kate Pepper Rodgers did.He convinced Pepper, “this is too much work” his words & got the gig! Luv ya Lee🏈 pic.twitter.com/8TsN2SBVBA — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) August 7, 2022

Happy Birthday to Lee Corso pic.twitter.com/cY8ZhrVPj6 — The Get Back Coach (@TheGBCoach) August 7, 2022

