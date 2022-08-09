College Football Fans Wish Legendary Commentator and Coach Lee Corso a Happy 87th Birthday

It was Lee Corso’s birthday over the weekend, and college football fans and his ESPN College Gameday colleagues took to Twitter to wish him well.
Among some of the names commenting were ESPN Personalities Kirk herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Rece Davis, along with radio host Tim Brando.
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot