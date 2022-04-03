Colin Kaepernick Begs NFL for Return Play Again: ‘I can Help You Win Games’

Former NFL Quarterback, and the leader of the kneeling during the National Anthem movement that divided a nation is in the news yet again, begging for yet another chance to play in the league that he hurt financially for years.

“I can help you win games.”

The six-year NFL veteran who hasn’t played in the NFL in six years since 2016 was invited by his old coach Jim Harbaugh to put on a throwing exhibition at Michigan Stadium.

With several NFL scouts in attendance, Kaepernick showed off his arm at the halftime of Michigan’s spring game.

After the game, he and his former coach Harbaugh shared a hug for the cameras.

God forbid a team signs this guy and doesn’t start him, they’ll have to deal with “racist” comments and protests, what a PR nightmare this guy truly is. But he spoke to the media anyway.

I spoke with Colin Kaepernick on the sideline after his throwing exhibition at Michigan.



He said he can absolutely still play in the NFL. I asked what is your message to NFL teams: "I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games." pic.twitter.com/rUQTG562D7 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 2, 2022

“Absolutely,” Kaepernick told WXYZ Detroit’s Jeanna Trotman. “We can still get out there and sling it. Really getting out here today for the exhibition was to be able to show that I can do that. It’s one of the questions my agent kept getting. It’s been five years. Can he still play?”

Kaepernick said that his goal was to earn an NFL roster spot and ultimately win a starting job and a championship. His confidence has not wavered despite his long layoff.

“I can help make you a better team,” Kaepernick said of his message to NFL teams. “I can help you win games.

“I know right now, the situation likely won’t allow me to come in and step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that though and show that very quickly.”

Colin Kaepernick halftime exhibition interview.

B1G Spring Football: Michigan#ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/pPRiBor36m — Furious Styles (@Steady__Ready) April 2, 2022

Who sponsored the event, why “Wolverines Against Racism” of course..

Thanks to our friends at Yahoo Sports for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...