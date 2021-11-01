Coca-Cola Predicts Product Shortages Next Year Heading Into 2022

During an interview with CNBC, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey made some predictions for the company heading int 2022, and it’s not good for Coke fans!

“some issues are ongoing and structural, and some issues appear for a quarter and disappear again.”

The outlet summarized:

Like other food and beverage companies, Coke is dealing with snarls in the supply chain and higher commodity costs, which have resulted in some shortages. … Quincey said the company uses its global scale and long-term partnerships to navigate issues within its supply chain. However, it’s not possible to mitigate all challenges. He presented a second analogy, comparing the supply chain headaches to a game of Whac-a-Mole. … On a call with analysts, he listed issues like labor shortages, spiking gas costs in Europe and a plastic plant in Brazil that burst into flames.

“My analogy would be it’s a bit like an earthquake,” Quincey added. “You get further shock waves coming through, but they tend to be of diminishing magnitude.”

He added that while shortages may persist through next year, they will likely decrease in significance over time as the situation improves.

Shares of Coke were up 2% in afternoon trading after the company’s earnings and revenue topped Wall Street’s estimates and it raised its forecast for fiscal 2021.

What are your thoughts, will you be okay if there is a shortage of Coca-Cola?

You can read more on shortages from our friends at The Daily Wire.

