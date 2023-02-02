News

CNN’s Van Jones Blames Death of Tyre Nichols Beaten to Death by 5 Black Cops on Racism [VIDEO INSIDE]

Last week authorities released the body cam footage of five Black Memphis Police officers being Tyre Nichols at a traffic stop, after he ran from them. This was a beating, no one is justifying it, but it absolutely had nothing to do with racism. Unless you ask CNN’s Van Jones.

The Five now Ex-Memphis Police Officers were charged with 2nd degree murder and kidnapping charges on Thursday in the death of Nichols.

The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – were fired on Friday after the motorist, Tyre Nichols, died following a violent confrontation during a January 7 traffic stop.

Video of the police officers beating Tyre Nichols was released Friday evening as Antifa and BLM incite riots.

Memphis businesses have boarded up in anticipation of violent riots.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING VIDEO BELOW:

CNN’S Van Jones palmed the beating death of Tyre Nichols on you guessed it, racism. There’s not even a white person involved here folks.

The following is from Van Jones at CNN:

Black people are not immune to anti-Black messages

One of the sad facts about anti-Black racism is that Black people ourselves are not immune to its pernicious effects. Society’s message that Black people are inferior, unworthy and dangerous is pervasive. Over many decades, numerous experiments have shown that these ideas can infiltrate Black minds as well as White. Self-hatred is a real thing.

That’s why a Black store owner might regard customers of his same race with suspicion, while treating his White patrons with deference. Black people can harbor anti-Black sentiments and can act on those feelings in harmful ways.

Black cops are often socialized in police departments that view certain neighborhoods as war zones. In those departments, few officers get disciplined for dishing out “street justice” in certain precincts — often populated by Black, brown or low-income people — where there is a tacit understanding that the “rulebook” simply doesn’t apply.

You can watch Van Jones double down in the interview on CNN below:

