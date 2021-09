I’m sure this will come as a shock to you America, but CNN is now telling its viewers that they should start shaming those that don’t want to get the vaccine.

That’s right, let’s shame those who actually want to follow the science.

Lemon: “It’s Time to Start Shaming Anti-Vaxxers; Let’s Leave Them Behind.”

Watch the ridiculous video below.

