CNN Says There is a Nasty Feud Brewing Between Biden’s and Kamala Harris; Is the 25th Amendment on the Horizon?

CNN is at it again, this time in such desperate need of a story for ratings that they may have pulled the rug right out from under the feet of the Biden and Harris regime.

This CNN Story is huge because it shows much more about the White House, the drama, the gossip, and what is truly unfolding of a true threat being made towards President Joe Biden.

It’s apparent to any reader that this CNN article is the Harris team lashing out at the Biden team, probably from internal folks directly close to the Vice President.

Inside the article, it clearly states that the stories come from “nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors and outside advisers — who spoke extensively to CNN — reveal a complex reality inside the White House.”

The Harris camp rages on like Kamala is a red headed step child that no one cares about. They use phrases like she is “sometimes forgotten,” or that she’s “not being put in positions to lead,” or that “the administration ought to be using her more.”

It’s very clear, the Harris camp wants to run the show, and the Biden camp is saying Hell No.

“Many in the vice president’s circle fume that she’s not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined,” CNN reports. “The vice president herself has told several confidants she feels constrained in what she’s able to do politically. And those around her remain wary of even hinting at future political ambitions, with Biden’s team highly attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president.”

Do they have an ongoing feud between Joe and Kamala?

“Few of the insiders who spoke with CNN think she’s being well-prepared for whichever role it will be,” the story says. “Harris is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while long-time supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she’s done or been trying to do as vice president. Being the first woman, and first woman of color, in national elected office is historic but has also come with outsized scrutiny and no forgiveness for even small errors, as she’ll often point out.

If you’ll recall, going back to the first Democratic presidential debate, Jill Biden unloaded on Kamala back then. This cat fight has been brewing for quite some time.

What does this mean for the Democratic Party? What does this mean for the Biden White House? Are talks of the 25th amendment on the horizon with the Harris team jockeying for votes? Only time will tell.

