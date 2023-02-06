CNN Ratings Hit 9 Year Low as New Leadership Looks to Make Major Changes in Programming

CNN’s ratings are in the toilet, and that’s an understatement. The network has officially hit a 9-year low.
The new morning show with Tucker Carlson nemesis Don Lemon just earned 331,000 average viewers throughout the week.
The previous show, New Day, was already such a disaster in the ratings that new CNN head honcho Chris Licht to make the programming move.
“I think we have to restore trust. It’s that simple,” the recently told the far-left Los Angeles Times. “You can talk to a lot of different people as to why that has eroded, but as opposed to looking back I will say one of our missions is to restore our reputation as the most trusted name in news. We certainly have research that shows that [trust] has eroded.”
How does he expect to restore trust when all the same people responsible for this…
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Global Warming Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative
…still work at CNN?
Now they’re trying to get Bill Maher over at CNN to see if Maher might be able to stop the bleeding. Real Time averages around 799,000 viewers, which is far superior to CNN, but the goal was to get Bill Maher’s Overtime which airs online only.
Let’s say one thing positive, at least someone at CNN realizes change is needed, and that should be commended.
