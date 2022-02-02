CNN President Jeff Zucker RESIGNS Over Hidden Relationship with Coworker (VIDEO)

Jeff Zucker, the President of CNN since 2013, has resigned from the network over a failure to disclose a “consensual relationship” he was having with a coworker.

The relationship was revealed during the network’s internal investigation into anchor Chris Cuomo assisting his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight allegations of sexual harassment.

CNN has been plagued with scandals and resignations during Zuckers 9-year reign as the President of the network, including the lowest ratings in decades for them as well.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker told employees in a memo. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker did not name his colleague, but the relationship is with Allison Gollust CNN reports, his key lieutenant for the last two decades. Gollust is remaining at CNN.

Rumors now flying that Zucker may have been replaced in the fall anyway.

You can read the full statement below:

