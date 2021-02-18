CNN Paid Antifa Agitator at Capitol Riots — Now We’ve Got Receipts to Prove It

The radical Antifa/BLM agitator who infiltrated the Capitol Riots and was charged for his role in provoking criminal acts was paid off by CNN.

“John Sullivan, charged for his participation in the Jan. 6 riots, was paid $35,000 apiece from CNN and NBC for his footage inside the Capitol,” Kyle Cheney reported.

Politico reported that Sullivan, who had captured the death of pro-Trump demonstrator Ashli Babbitt on video after what appeared to be a staged event, and then uploaded the video and several others incriminating himself, would not be banned from social media usage.

A federal magistrate judge has turned down prosecutors’ effort to block a man accused of participating in the Capitol riot from using Twitter and Facebook, but ordered him to end his involvement with a business he founded that the Justice Department says promotes and glorifies violent protests. The defendant, John Sullivan of Utah, has maintained that he attends raucous demonstrations as a journalist, sharing videos through his Insurgence USA website and social media platforms. Sullivan’s defense attorney even filed invoices with the court showing that CNN and NBC each paid Sullivan’s firm $35,000 last month for rights to video he filmed of chaotic scenes outside and inside the Capitol, including the deadly shooting of protester Ashli Babbitt by a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

CNN went beyond merely ignoring a BLM/Antifa sympathizer’s role in inciting the mob. The network invited him on as a mouthpiece.

Is this who everyone is talking about… on… CNN? pic.twitter.com/IP6Szo58Bz — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 15, 2021

Now, we have the receipts via Kyle Cheney:

This is a copy of the ACH deposit from NBC:

Let me say as someone who has worked for a top cable news show, these bookings do not happen without a basic background check. CNN had to have known.

BREAKING: CNN’s Jade Sacker penetrating the Capitol with a member of BLM/Antifa cheering, “We did it!” And then asking her conspirator if he was filming, he said he’d delete it, he lied. CNN was in on it. pic.twitter.com/FVhotiAwcP — @amuse (@amuse) January 15, 2021

The Politico report also highlights the role that Sullivan played in agitating the mob:

However, prosecutors contend that Sullivan is not a mere bystander or chronicler of protests. Instead, they say, he actively encourages violence, telling viewers how to make Molotov cocktails and evade identification by police. He was arrested last month on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot, including interfering with police during a civil disorder. Sullivan was later hit with an additional charge: obstruction of Congress.

John Earle Sullivan, a radical self-described “revolutionary” who literally founded a group called “Insurgence USA,” was arrested and charged in January for his role in helping to incite a riot amid the heavy pro-Trump crowd that had gathered at the U.S. Capitol.

John Earle Sullivan had shouted several incendiary statements during the storming of the Capitol building, including “we about to burn this shit down.”

Here he is posing as a Trump supporter to infiltrate the crowd.

On January 6 at the Capital, John Sullivan from Antifa on camera saying “we gotta burn this.” https://t.co/f0djdnRWTe pic.twitter.com/uuRDIqggZZ — Jess 🇺🇸 (@jessiprincey) January 13, 2021

If you haven’t had a chance to watch them, check out his own damning treasure trove of Youtube videos. Below are some select videos to watch.

Sullivan was also on the wall. There are plenty of things suspect about this video as well, including evidence of coordinated tactics, like passing up shields, water bottles, etc.

If you haven’t seen it, I *HIGHLY* recommend watching this video breaking down what appears to be a coordinated action that led to the death of Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt. It is an analysis of Sullivan’s own video footage.

There is also this video on the aftermath of the Babbitt shooting. Sullivan was heard after Babbitt was shot yelling several times “she’s dead!”

KSL asked Sullivan after the incident if he was a part of Antifa, this was his response:

When he was asked if he was a member of Antifa, as he has used the hashtag in his social media posts, he said he understands where there could be confusion.

“If people are saying I’m Antifa, as far as a terrorist organization, I’m not,” he said. “Am I anti-fascist? We all are anti-fascist. And that’s what we should all strive for being. I have my own organization, Insurgence USA, and that’s what it is for. That’s really what it is.”

The U.S. media have gone beyond refusing to ask critical questions about Sullivan, due to his noticeable associations with the radical left. They literally paid a leftist agitator who had worked to frame Trump supporters for inciting an “insurrection” and gave the criminal an open platform to spread his propaganda.

This is what the U.S. media has come to in its open bid to destroy Donald Trump.

As seen on Becker News. Follow Kyle Becker on Twitter.

