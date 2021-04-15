CNN Director Reveals Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to ‘Change the World’ in Latest Project Veritas BOMBSHELL (VIDEO)

If you’ve been paying attention in the last 24 hours, Project Veritas has been dismantling fake news CNN at a whole new level.

A CNN Director has revealed in an undercover Project Veritas video that the network practices the ‘Art of Manipulation.’

But it gets better, they have a mission to change the world. Wait, what?

“Change The World” “COVID? Gangbusters with ratings right? Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side…let’s make it higher”

He goes on to say…

“No such thing as unbiased news.”

Director Charlie Chester explains how Network President Jeff Zucker will call newsroom producers on a “special red phone” — during live TV segments — and order them to keep the COVID death tolls on the screen to assure viewers stay hooked..

He even explains how they get “Gangbusters with ratings” for Covid. Meanwhile every conservative who reports that they don’t believe the Covid nonsense, or that they should take the vaccine are banned and censored by big tech and social media across the board.

WATCH Below for yourself America, it’s unbelievable.

BREAKING: Part 2 – @CNN Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to “Change The World”



“COVID? Gangbusters with ratings right? Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side…let’s make it higher”



“No such thing as unbiased news.”#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/okKSFK4JfS — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2021

