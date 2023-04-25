CNN Accuses Don Lemon of Lying About Details of His Termination at the Network

This is truly wild!

CNN has made a startling claim against former anchor Don Lemon, alleging that he lied about the circumstances surrounding his departure from the network. The bombshell development follows CNN’s confirmation that it had terminated Lemon’s contract after a 17-year tenure, without providing any reasons for the decision.

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

In a scathing tweet, CNN Communications called out Lemon for making false statements about his exit. “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” the tweet read. This stunning revelation has caused quite a stir within the network, considering Lemon’s substantial following and his status as one of CNN’s most recognizable faces.

Lemon himself took to Twitter to announce his firing, stating that he was “stunned” to learn of his termination through his agent.

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon wrote.

Despite the reasons behind the dismissal and the subsequent allegations, this is a major shakeup at CNN, and its repercussions are sure to be felt for some time to come.

CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

