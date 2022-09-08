CM Punk Suspended and Stripped of World Title by AEW, Others Also Suspended

CM Punk has reportedly been suspended by All Elite Wrestling, and he was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship last night on AEW’s flagship Dynamite program on TBS.

AEW has yet to make a statement about the backstage fight that took places between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steele after the former AEW World Champion’s post-All Out Press conference on Sunday, September 4.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Punk has been suspended along with everyone else that was involved in that backstage altercation.

It was previously noted that former AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Former 2X Tag Team Champions, and current Trios Champion with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazala, and Brandon Cutler have all been suspended.

Ace Steel was said to be off the road too and a third party will investigate exactly what happened during Sunday’s incident.

Punk’s AEW future was initially uncertain and him being fired was a possibility, but the 44-year-old looks to remain with the promotion for the time being.

Punk just won the Championship at All Out on Sunday night September 4, but he was stripped of the title on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite due to a serious injury that he suffered in that All Out match.

Initial reports say that Punk has a triceps injury that would require surgery again. This guy is falling apart.

Meltzer reported in an update that it was confirmed to him that Punk had torn a muscle in his arm and he may have already undergone surgery. If it’s a torn tricep, Punk would be out at least 8 months.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you posted.

