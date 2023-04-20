News

CLOWNS: The View Says They Can’t Tell the Difference Between Taliban and Christian Right in America… (VIDEO INSIDE)

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

This ‘The View’ goes full clown world, can’t tell the difference between the Taliban & the Christian right.

Maybe if the Biden Regime would give the Christian Right billions of dollars worth of military-grade weaponry…

You can’t make up this level of stupidity anymore America, check it out below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: Sad Pathetic Grown Man Throws Fit Like a Toddler – Causes Plane to Divert and Land Elsewhere Over Crying Baby Who Triggered Him [VIDEO INSIDE]

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day April 19, 2023: ‘This Movie is Based on a Book I Got in Grade School’

JUST IN! Trump Appointed Judge DENIES Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s Request to Block Subpoena of Ex Hillary Clinton Lawyer & Prosecutor

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments