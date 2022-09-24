CLOWN WORLD: Teen Who Identifies as a Cat Allowed by School to Act Feline and Not Speak in Class

Should children be able to identify as animals and act that way in schools? Hell no they shouldn’t, but welcome to 2022 and the world is a dumpster fire of epic proportions.

A private school in Australia has supposedly allowed and permitted a teen girl who identifies as a cat to do so in class. Several outlets report that the school will allow the girl to “act like a feline,” however we’re not sure if this means scratching her classmates or licking herself.

What in the hell does it mean to act feline? This is ridiculous.

The school will allow the unnamed girl to avoid at least one behavior which is to act human. The school Willa also reportedly allow the girl to remain “nonverbal” while in class, so as long as her behavior doesn’t disturb others. Can you imagine being a teacher trying to teach in this shit show?

The school has not confirmed that one of its students has elected to identify as a cat. However, it did issue a statement, claiming that students there have manifested “a range of issues, from mental health, anxiety or identity issues.”

“Our approach is always unique to the student and we will take into account professional advice and the wellbeing of the student,” the school added.

Someone close to the family told the Herald Sun : “No one seems to have a protocol for students identifying as animals, but the approach has been that if it doesn’t disrupt the school, everyone is being supportive.”

The school likewise described the young lady in question as “phenomenally bright.”

An unnamed person said to be close to the girl’s family stated, “No one seems to have a protocol for students identifying as animals, but the approach has been that if it doesn’t disrupt the school, everyone is being supportive.”

It is one of a number of cases recently reported in Australia.

In Brisbane, a group of four female students are said to have taken to walking on all fours and cutting holes in their uniforms to make room for tails.

A parent at the school allegedly told reporters that one of the girls had even screamed at another for “sitting on her tail.”

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...