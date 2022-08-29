CLOWN WORLD: Meghan Markle ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Tops Spotify Charts, Beating Joe Rogan

Meghan Markle’s new Archetypes is currently Spotify’s most-listened to podcast in six countries, overtaking usual U.S. frontrunner The Joe Rogan Experience.

According to Friday’s U.S. Spotify chart, Archetypes outpaced both Rogan and the #3 entry The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon.

Markle’s series also topped the Spotify UK charts, as well as Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Nice to know those countries still worship the crown.

Her podcast debuted Tuesday exclusively on Spotify, with Tennis star Serena Williams as the new series’ inaugural guest. Next week’s episode will apparently feature Mariah Carey.

Now to be fair, Rogan does 4-5 broadcasts per week, so it’s highly unlikely she’s going to top him in the longevity or overall numbers, but it’s interesting that this many people actually care what she has to say.

Shockingly enough, her podcast also included a “gender in the workplace expert.” Oh Goodie, I can’t wait to never listen to this. You?

