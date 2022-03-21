CLOWN SHOW: Twitter SUSPENDS Babylon Bee Account for Naming Rachel Levine ‘Man of the Year’

Twitter has suspended the account of The Babylon Bee, a humorous conservative parody website with millions of followers worldwide because they named Assistant Secretary for Health and Human Services Rachel Levine, “Man of the Year.”

Here’s a newsflash for Twitter, Rachel Levine has a penis. Nothing can change that, that’s a man, regardless of what type of demonic science you idiots try to spew, that’s a man.

The Babylon Bee isn’t wrong, and America is wrong for allowing this transgender nonsense to continue I our society that’s decaying away.

Twitter says it will restore the account, which has more than 1.3 million followers, if the Bee deletes the tweet, but CEO Seth Dillon says he has no intention of doing so.

“We’re not deleting anything,” Dillon tweeted from his personal account. “Truth is not hate speech. If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it.”

The banned article on Twitter spits facts that Levine “serves proudly as the first man in that position to dress like a western cultural stereotype of a woman. He is also an admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. What a boss!”

“He often wears a dress, which some people think is weird — but he doesn’t care one bit,” the article continues. “Come on! Men in India wear dress-type garments, don’t they?”

The CEO of the company Dillon tweeted the news of the suspension from his personal account. Attacking the above screenshot.

Twitter cited its policy on “hateful conduct,” which states: “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

“The account you referenced as been temporarily blocked for violating our hateful conduct policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

“The account owner is required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account.”

So it’s a showdown between The Bee, and the Company without Jack Dorsey… See what I did there?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...