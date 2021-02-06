CLOWN SHOW! TSA Says It Could SLAP You With a $1500 Fine if You Don’t Wear Comfort Blanket (Mask)

As we previously reported here at The DC Patriot, the CDC announced back a few days ago that it would now be a felony if you weren’t wearing a mask on an airplane, in airports, at transportation hubs, etc. Of course we all know this isn’t constitutionally legal, but what the hell since when does the Constitution matters when Democrats are in charge?

Joe Biden’s very first Draconian mandate was of course empowering the CDC and the Feds to have more iron fist like measures against Americans.

That’s right, no masks on federal property, but then it expanded to even more lunacy.

The mandate reads,

Accordingly, to protect the Federal workforce and individuals interacting with the Federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of Government services and activities, on-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site Federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines.

Now the superb folks over at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are using the Executive Order to Hulk up on citizens.

That’s right, comfort blankets must be worn everywhere that they deem appropriate or you’ll be punished.. “when in airports; at bus, ferry and rail stations; and when flying commercially or riding buses and trains,” according to the Washington Post.

The agency gave airlines, transit agencies, train operators and other transportation managers a telephone number to call to report problem passengers. “They will report violators to TSA and TSA may penalize those who refuse to wear a mask within the transportation networks,” said TSA spokesman R. Carter Langston.

But wait, there’s more! Let’s empower these clowns and encourage them to be douche canoes, shall we? Of course we shall, we’re Democrats.

Now multiple sources are reporting that TSA can find you up to $1,500 if you don’t wear your face diaper. Wait, what? How is that even legal?

The Transportation Security Administration says it will recommend a fine for people who don’t wear face masks at security checkpoints. For first-time offenders, the TSA will recommend a $250 penalty. That goes up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

Then the eccentrically liberal and right hating Washington Post added this tomfoolery.

In a statement, the agency said people subject to the civil penalties will have due process. “Among their options are the right to an informal conference with TSA,” the statement said. That process can be a long one, the agency said.

Who’s excited to head to the Airport America?

